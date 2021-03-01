Coast Guard interdicts 2 migrants off Plantation Key

MIAMI — The Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated two Cubans to Cuba, Monday, after a Coast Guard Station Islamorada small boat crew interdicted their sea voyage due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A good Samaritan reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders that a rustic vessel with two people aboard was drifting, Friday, approximately eight miles south of Plantation Key.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada small boat crew embarked the two male Cubans and transferred them to the Raymond Evans’ crew. During the interdiction, the migrants reported they were at sea for 10 days and are in good health.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19. There were no migrants in these cases reported to have any COVID-19 related symptoms.

“Station Islamorada is always on patrol to ensure everyone’s safety of life at sea and to deter unlawful maritime migration,” said Chief Petty Officer Bartholomew Rohlmeier, executive petty officer, Station Islamorada. “Our crew wants to make sure everyone makes it back home to their families.”‎

The Coast Guard has interdicted 74 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, compared to 49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020. These numbers represent the total Coast Guard at-sea interdictions in the Florida Straits.

