Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted two lancha crews and seized 600 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Friday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of lancha crews engaged in illegal fishing approximately 8 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Two Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crews launched to intercept the lanchas. The boat crews arrived on scene and subsequently seized two lanchas with high flyers, GPS devices, radios, fishing gear, two sharks and a combined 600 pounds of red snapper on board. The Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.
“Illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing is a multi-faceted problem that affects human rights, food security and maritime security,” said Lt. j.g. David Guerreiro, operational unit controller, Sector Corpus Christi. “We will continue to coordinate our efforts with state and federal agencies to put a stop to illegal poaching and preserve our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.”
A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.
If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.
