Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews off Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted two lancha crews and seized 600 pounds of illegally caught fish and shark in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boatcrews, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, located and stopped two lanchas with a total of seven Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing.

After interdicting the lanchas, Coast Guard personnel seized 600 pounds of red snapper and shark, along with fishing gear, radios, GPS devices and high flyers on board. Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.

“Working in unity with our Coast Guard and partner agency counterparts, our crew remains committed and prepared to stop illegal fishing activity off the southern Texas coast,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class James Davis, boarding officer for the case. “Protecting our Nation’s valuable natural resources from foreign intrusions truly is a team effort.”

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.