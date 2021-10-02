Coast Guard intercepts 202 Haitians

A small boat from Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C Webber hands out lifejackets to Haitian migrants about 20 miles northwest of Cap Du Mole, Haiti, Sept. 28, 2021. The Coast Guard rescued 202 Haitians and transferred them to Haitian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews rescued 202 Haitians, Tuesday, and they were safely transferred to Haitian authorities, Thursday.

During a routine patrol, Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C Webber’s crew located a 50-foot sail freighter, Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., about 20 miles northwest of Cap Du Mole, Haiti. The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence arrived on scene and the crew brought the migrants aboard the cutter due to the vessel being overloaded and it was later destroyed as a hazard to navigation.

No injuries or significant medical concerns were reported among the migrants.

The Coast Guard routinely returns persons interdicted at sea aboard unseaworthy vessels to their country of origin to prevent the loss of life at sea.

“Migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea are often on grossly overloaded, unseaworthy vessels, and without safety equipment,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “Sadly, many people have lost their lives in these attempts.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have rescued 1,328 Haitian migrants compared to:

  • 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
  • 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
  • 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
  • 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

