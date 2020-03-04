Coast Guard in Humboldt Bay to increase flights during annual training

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay lowers a rescue basket to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew during training in Eureka, Calif., March 7, 2018. Coast Guard helicopter crews routinely conduct training with small boat crews to maintain their qualifications and so that in the event of a medevac request from a boat or ship, the crews are proficient in their lifesaving techniques. (Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill)

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay (Coast Guard file photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandyn Hill)

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay aircrews are scheduled to go through annual standardization training and evaluations from March 09 through March 20.

Flight Standardization Instructors from the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Ala., will be arriving to evaluate aircrew flight proficiency and procedures.

This evaluation will result in a significant increase in daily flights and an increase in helicopter traffic at Eureka’s Murray Airfield, Samoa Airfield and Arcata Airport over the next two weeks.


These evaluations are required annually by the Coast Guard to test the ability of pilots and aircrew to perform during search and rescue cases and react to in-flight emergencies. The evaluators will be ensuring that procedures are being performed to the Coast Guard’s standard. These annual evaluations help maintain the unit’s readiness to respond to missions and emergencies safely and effectively.

Normal Coast Guard emergency response capability will not be affected.

