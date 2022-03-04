Coast Guard icebreaking operations St. Marys River

Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay file photo by Lt. j.g. Paul Junghans.

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. ⎯ The U.S. Coast Guard starts breaking ice in the lower St. Marys River in preparation for the 2022 Great Lakes commercial shipping season, March 7, 2022.

Initially, the icebreaking activity will focus on the lower St. Marys River, south of Munuscong (Mud) Lake and the Middle Neebish Channel north and east of Neebish Island. As the week progresses, the Coast Guard extends this icebreaking activity into the southern half of the West Neebish Channel, working from Mud Lake Junction Light north to Moon Island. The Coast Guard will not disturb ice south of West Neebish Channel Light 45, above Ferry crossing, or the ice north of Moon Island, below the Ferry crossing.

In the coming weeks, as the March 25th scheduled opening of the Sault Locks approaches, icebreaking activities encompass all navigable waters of the St. Marys River. Recreational users of the ice should plan their activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.

