Coast Guard Humboldt Bay conducts 2 separate medevacs in 1 day

McKinleyville, Calif. — Coast Guard helicopter aircrews medically evacuated two people during two separate search and rescue cases off the Northern California coast on Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received an agency assist request from CALFIRE to medically evacuate a female hiker suffering from symptoms of dehydration and sickness near Shipman Creek around 5 p.m.

Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders then coordinated the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew around 5:40 p.m.

The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the female hiker into the helicopter, and transferred her to emergency medical services at Shelter Cove around 6:30 p.m.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Sector Humboldt Bay coordinated the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to medically evacuate a passenger suffering from symptoms of a stroke aboard the Canadian cruise ship, Norwegian Sun, off the Northern coast of California.

Around 8 p.m., the aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the Canadian passenger from the Norwegian Sun, and began the transit to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The aircrew arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 8:40 p.m. and transferred the passenger to awaiting emergency medical services.

Both individuals are reported to be in a stable condition at this time.