Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard hosted a Community Day in Houston on Saturday.

During the event, Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units displayed equipment and discussed various Coast Guard missions.

Attendees interacted with Coast Guard air crews, rescue swimmers, boat crews, law enforcement personnel and K9 officers, drone operators, watchstanders, search and rescue coordinators, pollution responders, Auxiliarists, recruiters and more.

“Helping our community better understand what we do and showcasing our astounding Coast Guard members was a special opportunity for us all,” said Capt. Keith M. Donohue, deputy sector commander, Sector Houston-Galveston. “We’d like to extend our appreciation to everyone who visited Sector Houston-Galveston and thank all our local units and partner agencies for participating in this memorable community day.”

Sector Houston-Galveston consists of 1,562 active duty, civilian and reserve personnel with three marine safety units, five multi-mission small boat stations, two aids to navigation teams and six Coast Guard cutters.

Coast Guard units, personnel and partner agencies in attendance were:

Air Station Houston with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Aids to Navigation Team Galveston

Marine Safety & Security Team Houston

Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft Systems team

Gulf Strike Team

Vessel Traffic Service Houston

Sector Houston-Galveston Response Department

Sector Houston-Galveston Prevention Department

Regional Exam Center

Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 6-8

Coast Guard Recruiting Office Houston

Texas General Land Office

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.