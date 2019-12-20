Coast Guard hosts’ anniversary ceremony for joint cooperative with Canada

Dec 20th, 2019 · 0 Comment
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, shakes hands with Canadian Coast Guard Rear Adm. Roger Girouard, assistant commissioner for the Western Region, during an ceremony held in Seattle, Dec. 19, 2019. The meeting was held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Cooperative Vessel Traffic Services, a joint partnership between Canada and the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steve Strohmaier)

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jack Vogt shakes hands with Canadian Coast Guard Rear Adm. Roger Girouard during an ceremony held in Seattle, Dec. 19, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steve Strohmaier)

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Cooperative Vessel Traffic Services (CVTS) in Seattle on Thursday evening.

The CVTS provides a system of shipping traffic management in the waters from Puget Sound to as far north as Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

This cooperative allows for safe and expeditious movement of vessel traffic while minimizing the risk of pollution to the marine ecosystems.


“The region, the people and the relationship we have with Canada is what makes this partnership so unique,” said Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District. “This team works tirelessly to ensure the safe movement of maritime traffic throughout this pristine environment.”

The Ports of Seattle and Tacoma are the fourth largest in North America. Over 48,000 jobs are supported by marine cargo operations, and these functions generate $4.3 billion is statewide business revenue.

For more information on the CVTS, CLICK HERE

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2019 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.