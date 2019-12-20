Coast Guard hosts’ anniversary ceremony for joint cooperative with Canada

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Cooperative Vessel Traffic Services (CVTS) in Seattle on Thursday evening.

The CVTS provides a system of shipping traffic management in the waters from Puget Sound to as far north as Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

This cooperative allows for safe and expeditious movement of vessel traffic while minimizing the risk of pollution to the marine ecosystems.

“The region, the people and the relationship we have with Canada is what makes this partnership so unique,” said Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District. “This team works tirelessly to ensure the safe movement of maritime traffic throughout this pristine environment.”

The Ports of Seattle and Tacoma are the fourth largest in North America. Over 48,000 jobs are supported by marine cargo operations, and these functions generate $4.3 billion is statewide business revenue.

