Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department rescue 5 people in 2 cases

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department rescued one Jet ski operator and four boaters in two separate incidents in Hawaii over Super Bowl Sunday.
The first rescue involved a capsized 9-foot dingy off Oahu, and the second an overturned Jet ski off Maui. All five people rescued are reportedly in good health, and both crafts towed back to shore.
At 11:46 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Honolulu Fire Department reporting a capsized dingy approximately 1.5 miles off Maunalua Bay, Oahu. There were four boaters aboard, including two children.
The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners. They directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew. The Honolulu Fire Department launched a fireboat crew and their Air 1 helicopter crew in response.
The watchstanders obtained the operator’s cell phone number and stayed on the line with the distressed caller until the fireboat crew arrived on the scene and recovered all four boaters. The boat crew then placed the dingy in tow and brought it back to Hawaii Kai.
Later in the day, at 1:08 p.m., the watchstanders received a report from Maui Dispatch regarding an overturned Jetski 200 yards off Haycraft Park, Maui. Sector Honolulu again issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners and deployed a Coast Guard Station Maui RB-M crew to assist.
Upon arriving on-scene, the RB-M crew recovered the operator from the water and placed the watercraft in tow, coming safely to the Station Maui pier.
The weather on scene was winds around 20 mph with seas up to 2 feet.
