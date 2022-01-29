Coast Guard holds Meritorious Advancement in Juneau, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard meritoriously advanced a health services technician during a ceremony at the 17th Coast Guard District in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday.

Rear Adm. Nathan Moore the 17th District commander, meritoriously advanced Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Parshook, a health services technician at Base Ketchikan Detachment Juneau Clinic, whose hometown is Tampa, Florida, to Petty Officer 1st Class in recognition of his outstanding contributions and accomplishments.

Parshook was recognized for continuously demonstrating technical proficiency and leadership at the Juneau Clinic where he’s partially responsible for providing health care to 350 active duty members. In the past year, he has scheduled and triaged over 200 patients, conducted 50 annual health assessments, processed 78 lab tests and assisted the medical officer in diagnostics.

Parshook filled multiple additional roles when there were staffing gaps so vital services remained available for service members and dependents. He stood as a clinic supervisor, case manager and referrals contract nurse, victims advocate, and qualified as an independent duty health services technician to volunteer for a short notice and mission critical Bering Sea Patrol on Coast Guard Cutter Midgett.

Additionally, he served as a COVID-19 contact tracer from September 2020 to January 2021 and provided timely and direct guidance to the contact tracing administrators, allowing operational units to more effectively navigate through the public health crisis. He directly responded to three index cases that identified 11 close contacts and required over 30 man-hours tracking and documenting cases.

“Petty Officer Parshook has been a rock for the Coast Guard Juneau Medical Clinic,” said Chief Petty Officer Thomas Culpepper, Juneau Clinic health services administrator. “For half of my tour here we have not had a 1st Class Petty Officer. However, one constant has been Ben who not only filled that role, but did it with a great attitude. He really stepped up and has been performing at this level for a long while! Our Command Senior Chief joked that, ‘Now as 1st Class Petty Officer, he’ll have to earn his keep!’ I replied back ‘I think now we are paying him his worth.’”

The Meritorious Advancement Program is a talent-management program designed to recognize superior performance and exceptional adherence to Coast Guard core values that, in an advancement authority’s judgment, clearly warrant advancement. The Coast Guard’s meritorious advancement program began in 2018.

