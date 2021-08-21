Coast Guard holds lighthouse rededication ceremony in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard held a rededication ceremony Friday at the New Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego.

The rededication is the official recognition of the light station’s service career and honors its history as a Coast Guard navigational aid.

“Every time you see this light flash, know that lives are being saved, trade and travelers are flowing through our marine transit system, illegal drugs are prevented from entering our great nation and sailors are welcomed home,” said Capt. Timothy J. Barelli, the Coast Guard Sector San Diego commander.

The lighthouse was placed on secondary power in April 2017 while contractors and Coast Guard members conducted renovations. The restoration cost over $2 million and took approximately three years to complete. Coast Guard members spent more than 30 hours rewiring the light during the final stages of construction, and the main light was formally re-lit in March of 2020.

The ceremony was attended by Congressman Scott Peters, Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, the Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, local Coast Guard members, the San Diego mayor and the National Park Service Cabrillo National Monument superintendent.

The event was initially scheduled last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.