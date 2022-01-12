Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for Tybee Island facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmembers held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 25,000 square-foot multipurpose building in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday.

Master Chief Petty Officer Eric D. Risner, officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Tybee, presided over the ceremony.

“We are excited to break ground on our new facility in Savannah,” said Risner. “We are looking forward to having a new state-of-the-art station to better serve our community.”

Also in attendance were members from Coast Guard Sector Charleston, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island.

Station Tybee is located north of Tybee lsland, and shares property with Fort Pulaski National Monument guarding the Savannah River entrance. There are 38 active duty men and women as well as 19 reservists assigned to the unit who perform missions of search and rescue, enforcement of federal laws and treaties, and environmental protection in an area of approximately 75 coastal miles from St. Helena Sound, South Carolina, to Sapelo Sound, Georgia.

