Coast Guard holds first-of-their-kind fuel workshops

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Personnel from the Coast Guard’s Liquefied Gas Carrier National Center of Expertise led the service’s inaugural low-flashpoint fuel workshops in Jacksonville, Florida, from Sept. 13-17 and 20-24.

Workshop instructors trained the first wave of Coast Guard low-flashpoint fuel examiners serving at units from across the U.S. This training enhanced examiners’ technical competence on low-flashpoint fuel systems, which will promote national examination consistency and mitigate risks throughout the U.S. Marine Transportation System.

Representatives from the Coast Guard’s Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance, Training Center Yorktown, the Office of Design and Engineering Standards, Traveling Inspection Staff, and the Cruise Ship National Center of Expertise also participated and provided support throughout the workshops.

“The Liquefied Gas Carrier National Center of Expertise plays a critical role in ensuring the Coast Guard maintains pace with an industry that continues to evolve and innovate to reduce environmental impacts,” said Lt. Cmdr. William Hickey, detachment chief, LGC NCOE. “The low-flashpoint fuel workshops directly support the line of effort of transforming workforce capacity and partnerships within the Coast Guard’s Maritime Commerce Strategic Outlook.”

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville personnel hosted the workshops and provided field subject matter expertise.

“We are grateful for our industry partners throughout the Jacksonville maritime community who provided invaluable industry insight into our program,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Lewis, chief of inspections, Sector Jacksonville.

