Coast Guard holds establishment ceremony for Base Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard held an establishment ceremony for Base Galveston in Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Melvin W. Bouboulis, Director of Operational Logistics.

During the ceremony, Sector Field Office (SFO) Galveston was disestablished and Base Galveston was established.

Established on December 16, 2005, SFO Galveston, renamed Base Galveston, provides mission support services to Coast Guard and other military commands throughout the Sector Houston-Galveston area.

Base Galveston’s comptroller, galley, facilities engineering, naval engineering, and personnel support departments directly support ten tenant commands on the base: Coast Guard Cutters Harold Miller, Daniel Tarr, Edgar Culbertson, Beluga, Clamp, Harry Claiborne, Hatchet, and Seahorse as well as Station Galveston and Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Galveston.

Base Galveston has over 100 active duty, reserve, and civilian employees providing support services to over 1,800 Coast Guard personnel throughout the region, including 10 cutters, five stations, and two ANT teams with 38 small boats. The base also hosts a Coast Guard Exchange, gym, armory with small arms firing range, a maintenance augmentation team, an industrial production facility, and ATON Buoy Yard Detachment. The Sector Education Services Officer, Worklife Staff, and Chaplain also provide support on the Base.

