Coast Guard Holds Change of Watch Ceremony for MCPOCG

WASHINGTON – Master Chief Jason M. Vanderhaden was relieved as Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard (MCPOCG) by Master Chief Heath B. Jones during a military change-of-watch ceremony Thursday, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J.

Vanderhaden also retired from the Coast Guard after 34 years of service to the nation directly following the ceremony and received the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous leadership of our senior enlisted leader corps and amazing Chief’s Mess, they are truly the backbone of our service,” said Vanderhaden. “It’s been an honor to serve as the 13th MCPOCG, and I look forward to observing the great work of our next leadership team. Together we are the world’s best Coast Guard. Semper Paratus!”

Vanderhaden assumed the duties of the 13th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard on May 17, 2018. The MCPOCG is the highest senior enlisted member of the Coast Guard and the principal advisor to the Commandant on all enlisted personnel matters.

Jones, now the service’s 14th MCPOCG, previously served as the Command Master Chief for the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support at Coast Guard Headquarters.

The office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard was established by legislative action on August 27, 1969 to provide the Commandant with a personal advisor and assistant in matters affecting the enlisted members of the Coast Guard, both active and reserve, and their families. The normal tour of assignment is four years, which runs concurrently with the Commandant of the Coast Guard. The MCPOCG is the living example of the Coast Guard’s core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty. Individuals who are selected to serve in this prestigious position must possess the highest standards of professionalism and personal integrity.

A change of watch is a time-honored ceremony that signifies the absolute transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one person to another.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.