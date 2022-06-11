Coast Guard holds change of command for husband and wife

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Coast Guard Station Coos Bay held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at the rescue station in Charleston, Ore.

It was a unique ceremony where Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade.

Capt. Breanna Knutson, commander, Coast Guard Sector North Bend, presided over the event.

Master Chief Slade will now oversee the operations of the 45 crew members stationed at the rescue boat unit in Charleston. He will also oversee Station Coquille River, a seasonal station located in Bandon.

CWO Slade is slated to assume command of Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay during a ceremony scheduled later this month in Newport. Master Chief Slade was previously the Officer in Charge at Station Umpqua River in Winchester Bay.

“They are an amazing crew,” said CWO Slade. “And this was probably the easiest change of command since we are both so familiar with everyone and they already know their new commanding officer. I’m glad to be handing off such a top-notch crew because I fully believe they are at their best right now.”

Both Beth and Scott Slade enlisted in the Coast Guard nearly 25 years ago. Almost all of their time in the Coast Guard so far has been spent at units on either the Oregon or Washington Coast.

The Slade’s honed their boat-handling skills here in the Pacific Northwest and trained at the National Motor Lifeboat School at Cape Disappointment. Beth and Scott both received the distinguished title of Surfman, #321 and #324 respectively. CWO Slade received her commission as an officer in 2013.

“It’s so special to be taking over the crew from my wife,” said Master Chief Slade. “The expectation is high and the crew is ready. It’s amazing what Beth has done and built here. Sort of intimidating taking over after someone who is so squared away but I am so excited to see what the future has to offer.”

A Coast Guard rescue unit has been present in the Coos Bay area since 1878 when the first life-saving station was located at Cape Arago.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. The ceremony is conducted to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a U.S. military command.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.