Coast Guard holds ceremony for 13th District Command Master Chief

SEATTLE — Master Chief Petty Officer Shane Carroll relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Wong as the 13th Coast Guard District Command Master Chief Friday during a change of watch ceremony at Alki Lighthouse.

The change of watch ceremony, presided over by Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt, commander, 13th District, is a time-honored tradition and ensures the continuity of leadership in the district’s area of responsibility.

Wong assumed duties as the Command Master Chief on July, 9, 2018. Carroll will carry on the primary responsibility of advising the 13th District commander on issues and initiatives pertaining to all Coast Guardsmen and their families throughout the district, encompassing Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho.

Carroll is reporting from Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River, where he served as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, with a primary responsibility to advise the sector commander on issues and initiatives pertaining to all Coast Guard members and their families throughout the Sector.

Originally from Orting, Washington, Carroll enlisted in October 2002 and served aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chase (San Diego) for one year before attending Operations Specialist “A” school in Petaluma, California. Other assignments include: Air Station Astoria (Astoria, OR), Sector Honolulu (Honolulu, HI), Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (Key West, Florida), Communications Area Master Station Pacific (Pt. Reyes, California), and Sector Detroit, (Detroit). Carroll is a proud graduate of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Academy and the Coast Guard Senior Enlisted Leadership Course. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in Human Resource Development, Magna Cum Laude, from Hawaii Pacific University.

Carroll is married to the former Jennifer Lynn Evans, and they are the very proud parents of two children: Isla, age six and Cole, age four.

Headquartered in Seattle, the mission of the 13th District is to be ever vigilant maritime guardians of the Pacific Northwest, providing maritime safety, security, and law enforcement, regulatory oversight of commercial and recreational waterway users, and protection of the environment.

The district’s area of responsibility includes over 4,400 miles of coastline and 600 miles of inland rivers. The geography provides one of the most diverse and demanding areas for the Coast Guard to conduct operations.

The district is organized into three Sectors, a Sector Field Office, a Marine Safety Unit, a Maritime Force Protection Unit, 15 multi-mission small boat stations, 12 patrol boats, three buoy tenders, four Aids to Navigation Teams, and 42 Auxiliary Flotillas. The district is home to approximately 1,800 active duty, 450 Reserve, 130 civilian , and 1,000 auxiliary personnel.