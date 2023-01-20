Coast Guard holds annual liquefied gas forum in Houston

HOUSTON — Personnel from the Coast Guard’s Liquefied Gas Carrier National Center of Expertise held the 6th Liquefied Gas and Alternative Fuels Senior Executive Forum at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Wednesday and Thursday.

During the forum, Coast Guard personnel, other government agencies and industry experts came together to discuss the continued growth and use of liquefied gases and alternative fuels throughout the maritime community to gain a better understanding of the intricacies each party faces.

Rear Adm. Wayne Arguin, assistant commandant for prevention policy, Dr. Joseph DeCarolis, the Administrator of the Energy Information Administration, Capt. Amy Beach, director of inspections and compliance and Mr. Chris Wiernicki, chairman, president and CEO of the American Bureau of Shipping, served as keynote speakers for the event.

“This week’s forum put on by the Coast Guard’s Liquefied Gas Carrier National Center of Expertise brought together senior government leaders and industry executives to best understand future growth and challenges of the liquefied gas industry to provide appropriate maritime governance in a rapidly changing Marine Transportation System,” said Capt. Jason Smith, sector commander of Sector Houston-Galveston. “This forum and the discussion that it generated is now even more important and relevant with the U.S. as the world’s top liquefied gas exporter and in addition the increased use of liquefied gas as a marine fuel. Thank you to all of our government and industry stakeholders who contributed to this event.”

Throughout the forum, speakers presented attendees with educational information on current Coast Guard policies, industry regulations and procedures, industry trends and maritime projects either underway or proposed around the U.S.

The forum was attended by personnel from the Department of Energy, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Maritime Administration and approximately 200 industry representatives.

“The forum built upon our services partnerships with key local, national and international stakeholders during a time of significant growth in liquefied gas transports and the advancement of alternative fuels on the U.S. Marine Transportation System,” said Lt. Cmdr. William Hickey, detachment chief, LGC NCOE.

The Liquefied Gas Carrier NCOE was established in 2009 and the scope of its expertise includes: foreign and domestic flagged vessels and barges that carry liquefied gases in bulk, commercial ships that utilize liquefied natural gas as a fuel, and the safety and engineering systems associated with liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas storage facilities.

The LGC NCOE helps keep the Coast Guard agile regarding liquefied gas industry changes and aligns closely with technical & program offices, equipment manufacturers, ship owners/operators, and classification society representatives.

