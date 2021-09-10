Coast Guard holds 20th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Coast Guard Island

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Coast Guard Island Sept. 10, to honor the lives lost during the attack on the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

Vice Adm. Michael F. McAllister, the Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, led the maritime response and security operations as the Coast Guard Activities New York Response Division chief, following the terrorist attacks in New York City, where he was stationed.

“Let us never forget the loss of loved ones and our shipmates … and honor the legacy that they left us,” said McAllister. “Let’s not forget how we are better as a unified country, as unified communities and a unified service. Let’s continue to try to overcome our divisions and be stronger together.”

During the ceremony, personal accounts of that day where given by Coast Guard personnel that served in New York City and the surrounding areas.

Among those who lost their lives, were Jeffrey Palazzo, a New York City firefighter; and Vincent Danz, a member of the New York City Police Department. Both were members of the Coast Guard Reserves and died heroically while responding at ground zero. To honor their sacrifice, the Coast Guard will name two new Sentinel-class fast response cutters after them.