Coast Guard hoists man from water in Union Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued a 70-year-old man from the waters of Union Bay, Alaska, northwest of Meyers Chuck, Sunday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man, who was in the water clinging to a piece of debris, and took him to awaiting emergency medical services in Ketchikan, Alaska.

The man was reported to be in stable condition.

Coast Guard 17th District command center personnel notified Sector Juneau watchstanders of a search and rescue satellite alert from the fishing vessel Irony at approximately 4:46 p.m.

An air crew from Air Station Sitka and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa launched to conduct the search and rescue mission.

“Thankfully due to the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon we were able to locate the man in the water quickly,” said Nick Meyers the Sector Juneau command duty officer. “This allowed us to deploy our survival swimmer and hoist the man to safety to get him to further medical treatment.”

