Coast Guard hoists four fishermen from Black Rock on Kodiak Island

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from Black Rock in Kodiak Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer, hoisted the crewmembers, and safely transported them to Air Station Kodiak.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received a call from the master of the fishing vessel Laura at 7 a.m., who notified them that the vessel had run aground and the crew planned to abandon ship in life rafts.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. The aircrews were able to locate the fishermen with the assistance of the good Samaritan fishing vessel Stillwater crew.

“We want to stress the importance of having proper survival gear on board in case of emergencies,” said Lt. Jacob Rettig, an Air Station Kodiak operations duty officer. “In this case, the crew had survival suits, flares, and strobe lights, which aided in locating and rescuing the crew safely and efficiently.”

It is reported that there is a maximum potential of approximately 4,000 gallons of diesel on board the Laura. At this time there have been no reports of pollution. The Coast Guard is scheduled to investigate the cause of the incident.

On scene weather was an air temperature of 39 degrees, water temperature of 43 degrees, 24-mph winds and less than 10-mile visibility.

