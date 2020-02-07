Coast Guard hoists 4 fishermen near Shackelford Banks

Feb 7th, 2020 · 0 Comment
An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina hoists four fishermen who ran aground near Shackelford Banks, North Carolina, February. 7, 2020.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina hoists four fishermen who ran aground near Shackelford Banks, North Carolina, February. 7, 2020.

WILMINGTON, N.C.- The Coast Guard rescued four men after their 78-foot fishing vessel ran aground near Shackelford Banks, North Carolina, Friday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina’s command center received a radio distress call at approximately 3:30 a.m from a crewmember aboard the vessel Tamara Alane, who reported that they had become disabled due to fuel issues, then ran aground and began taking on water.

The crewmembers asked to be removed from the vessel due to harsh weather conditions.


An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the four crewmembers and transported them to Michael J. Smith Airport in Beaufort.

There were no reported injuries or visible signs of pollution. The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the situation and salvage operations.

“The fishermen did the right thing by calling us as soon as possible,” said Chief Warrant Officer Kristen Auer, command duty officer at the Sector North Carolina command center.“With the deteriorating weather conditions, the situation could have gone from bad to worse.”

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.