Coast Guard hoists 4 fishermen near Shackelford Banks

WILMINGTON, N.C.- The Coast Guard rescued four men after their 78-foot fishing vessel ran aground near Shackelford Banks, North Carolina, Friday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina’s command center received a radio distress call at approximately 3:30 a.m from a crewmember aboard the vessel Tamara Alane, who reported that they had become disabled due to fuel issues, then ran aground and began taking on water.

The crewmembers asked to be removed from the vessel due to harsh weather conditions.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the four crewmembers and transported them to Michael J. Smith Airport in Beaufort.

There were no reported injuries or visible signs of pollution. The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the situation and salvage operations.

“The fishermen did the right thing by calling us as soon as possible,” said Chief Warrant Officer Kristen Auer, command duty officer at the Sector North Carolina command center.“With the deteriorating weather conditions, the situation could have gone from bad to worse.”