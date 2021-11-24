Coast Guard hoists 3 hunters near Sand Point, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard hoisted three hunters Wednesday, who were stranded after their boat sank on the southern end of Popof Island.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted all three hunters at 7:30 a.m. from the shoreline and transported them to Sand Point Airport where they were met by local emergency services.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard 17th District command center in Juneau received the initial request via a satellite communications device at approximately 3 a.m., from three hunters who requested help after their boat sank.

“We want to stress the importance of letting people know where you are going on the water and carrying multiple forms of communication,” said Petty Officer First Class Ellery Landry, a watchstander with the 17th District. “In this case, the hunters had a satellite communications device and were able to notify that Coast Guard that they needed assistance and were able to start a fire to stay warm.”

On scene weather at the time of rescue included an air temperature of 17 degrees, 10 mph winds, and 10-mile visibility.

