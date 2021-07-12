Coast Guard hoists 3 from grounded vessel near Cape May, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Coast Guard rescued three mariners after their vessel ran aground approximately 28 miles north west of Cape May, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Cape May received a relayed call from Cumberland County 911 dispatch regarding a 16-foot pleasure craft with three people aboard which ran aground near Back Creek.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City to the scene.

Once on scene, the aircrew was able to safely hoist the three mariners and transport them to Millville Executive Airport.

No injuries were reported.

