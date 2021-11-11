Coast Guard highlights partnership with Houston high schools

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and Port Houston highlighted a new partnership with maritime high schools during a rally at Austin High School in Houston, Thursday.

Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, Roger Guenther, executive director of Port Houston, representatives from the Houston Independent School District and more than 347 students from local maritime programs attended the event.

During the rally, Coast Guard, Port Houston and HISD representatives addressed the students, discussing career opportunities in the maritime industry. After the presentations, students toured Coast Guard small boats, equipment and other interactive static displays.

“The Coast Guard is always looking for ways to engage with the local community, especially through our Partnership In Education program,” said Coast Guard Capt. Jason Smith, commander, Sector Houston-Galveston. “This new collaboration with local maritime high schools is a win-win! It allows our Coast Guard service women and men to share their maritime skills with the almost 1,000 maritime high school students in the area and exposes these future maritime leaders to the Coast Guard’s missions. Today’s event with our commandant, Admiral Karl Schultz, is just the start of a long-term commitment to our local maritime high schools.”