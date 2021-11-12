Coast Guard helicopter crews rescue 12 people, 3 dogs

ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard rescued 12 people and three dogs Friday from a flooding recreational vehicle park along Neskowin Creek in Tillamook County.

A Tillamook County dispatcher contacted Coast Guard watchstanders Friday morning to request Coast Guard air assistance to evacuate individuals from the RV park due to rising waters and a threat of mudslides.

It was reported that approximately 50 adults lived in the affected area, and there were no reported injuries.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend in North Bend deployed to assess the situation and conduct evacuations as needed. The air crews evacuated 12 people and three dogs.

Local responders evacuated 8 individuals. It was reported that an additional 30 residents declined evacuation, and were notified that later evacuation may not be possible due to expected deteriorating weather conditions.

Personnel from Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay also assisted with on-the-ground rescue coordination and communications.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.