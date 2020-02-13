Coast Guard, Hawaii County searching for missing fishers off Big Island

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire, and Hawaii County Police are currently searching for two fishers presumed swept off the shore of the Big Island Wednesday evening.

Missing are James Oyama, 63, and Jay Jara Oyama, 37.

“We are working cooperatively with Hawaii County to search the area,” said Charles Turner, command duty officer with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “Anyone with information about the Oyama’s that may assist us with the search is asked to call the command center at 808-842-2600.”


Searching are:

  • Hawaii County Fire “Chopper 1” helicopter crew
  • Hawaii County Fire ground parties
  • Hawaii County Police
  • A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew
  • Two Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews

The Coast Guard Cutter Joesph Gerczak (WPC 1126) was also launched from Honolulu to join the search.

Hawaii County Dispatch relayed information to the Coast Guard at 7 a.m. reporting the two fishers overdue after receiving a report from a family member at 5:46 a.m. The Oyamas reportedly went fishing at 5 p.m. in street clothes Wednesday at Whittington Beach Park on the southeast side of the island and were expected back before midnight. Responders located the fisher’s vehicle in the beach park and their gear onshore in the breaking surf zone.

Weather is reported as light winds and excellent visibility with 5 to 7-foot surf near shore.

