Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 people from capsized vessel

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized commercial vessel Tuesday and are searching for more 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.
Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which multiple good Samaritan boatcrews responded to.
The crew of the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, arrived on scene within 30 minutes and rescued one person from the capsized vessel. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle rescued another person and good Samaritan vessels on scene rescued four other people from the water.
Rescue crews searching:
- Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M
- Four good Samaritan vessels
- An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi