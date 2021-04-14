Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 people from capsized vessel

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized commercial vessel Tuesday and are searching for more 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which multiple good Samaritan boatcrews responded to.

The crew of the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, arrived on scene within 30 minutes and rescued one person from the capsized vessel. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle rescued another person and good Samaritan vessels on scene rescued four other people from the water.

Rescue crews searching:

  • Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris
  • Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
  • Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M
  • Four good Samaritan vessels
  • An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

