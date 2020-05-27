Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 2 in water near Elfin Cove, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue two men in the water near Elfin Cove, Alaska, Tuesday.

A good Samaritan vessel pulled the men from the water after their 14-foot skiff overturned approximately one mile northwest of Elfin Cove. The two were alive but unconscious when the good Samaritan vessel transported them to a float plane dock in Elfin Cove for helicopter rescue.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka safely hoisted the two men from the dock at 7:45 p.m. The men were transported to awaiting EMS in Juneau for further transport to Bartlett Regional Hospital. They were reported to be in stable but critical condition at the time of transport.

The men, 65 and 64-year-old brothers, were traveling from Sitka to Pelican when they overturned and went into the water.

“This case demonstrates just how valuable good Samaritans are in Southeast Alaska,” said Lt. Brian Dykens, Coast Guard Sector Juneau Command Center Chief. “We are thankful for the several mariners who reported the incident and responded to aid the two men in the frigid waters. They really made the difference here between life and death.”

At 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received a report via VHF-FM Channel 16 of two people in the water approximately one mile from Elfin Cove. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and requested the launch of the Jayhawk aircrew.

It was reported the two men were wearing lifejackets, which aided in their survivability.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.