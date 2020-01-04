Coast Guard, good Samaritans locate, rescue overdue kayaker

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies and good Samaritans located and rescued an overdue kayaker on the South Newport River, Saturday.

Rescued was David Larkin, 53.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Larkin was located by a good Samaritan search party on the South Newport River. He was transported to Public Pier boat ramp and transferred to Eagle Neck Air Strip where a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter crew transported him to Savannah Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a notification from a concerned family member stating Larkin departed from his residence on the south Newport River and intended to transit Cross Tide Creek to Half Moon Marina and did not return when expected.

“The immediate and thorough response from our watchstanders, search and rescue units, state and local partners, and countless volunteers made the difference in locating Mr. Larkin safely,” said Lt. Michael Browning, Sector Charleston Command Center Chief. “The community came together in a tremendous way that resulted in a positive outcome.”

Involved in the search were: