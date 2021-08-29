Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 1 in Key Biscayne

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach rescue crew saved one person, Saturday, after a good Samaritan reported a man floating on a makeshift raft in the vicinity of Fowey Rocks.

The owner of the vessel, Spread Out, reported to Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 1 p.m. that he came across a man on a makeshift raft, and the man stated he left from Cuba, was adrift for 10 days, and the three other people with him had died.

The station rescue crew brought the person to the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered. Miami-Dade Fire Boat personnel evaluated the man on the cutter and determined he needed immediate medical care.

Miami-Dade Fire personnel took the man on their vessel and transported him to the hospital.

“We cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to take to the seas and navigate the Florida Straits on unsafe vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ben Tuxhorn, command center chief, Sector Miami. “The South Florida maritime community has some of the best people who assist others while on the water, whether that’s towing a boat or helping out a migrant with food, water, and bringing them aboard if necessary. Most importantly, this community knows to call the Coast Guard in these situations, because if you don’t, you may be part of a human smuggling investigation for just doing the right thing.”

Customs and Border Protection was notified.

