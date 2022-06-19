Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue overdue jet skier

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a stranded 52-year-old jet skier Saturday evening on Lake Salvador, Louisiana.
A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew were flagged down around 8 p.m. by boaters requesting assistance for an overdue jet skier who had not been seen for a couple hours.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene, located the missing jet skier whose jet ski had become disabled, and vectored in a good Samaritan to take the jet ski in tow. The Station New Orleans boatcrew then escorted the good Samaritan and jet skier to a safe haven.
The rescued jet skier did not require any medical assistance.
