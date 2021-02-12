Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue man from water 23 miles east of Fort Pierce

MIAMI — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued a Jamaican national from the water approximately 23 miles east of Fort Pierce.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan stating they had rescued one man from the water east of Fort Pierce. A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched to the scene, received the survivor and transferred him ashore to local emergency medical services.
The survivor reported to the Coast Guard that there were six other people who were in the water after their boat capsized Wednesday on their way from Bimini, Bahamas.
Coast Guard assets searching are:
Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane
Coast Guard Cutter Manatee (WPB-87363)
Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC-625)
Coast Guard Cutter Ibis (WPB-87338)
If you have any further information on this case, please reach out to our command center at 305-535-4300.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.