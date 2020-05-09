Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue boater near Port Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard, partner agencies, and a good Samaritan vessel rescued a boater Friday near Port Canaveral.

The good Samaritan vessel “Go Searcher” rescued a 54-year old man who was reported in good condition and wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received an emergency phone call at 11:20 a.m. from a disabled 27-foot center console boat reporting a boater had been pulled away by the current from the vessel while trying to remove fouling from the props. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral, FWC, Brevard County Sheriff and good Samaritan vessels participated in the search.

After the rescue, the man was transferred to Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral’s 45-ft Response Boat-Medium. He was transferred back to his vessel and towed to Jetty Park Marina.

“This is a perfect example of why you should wear a life jacket,” said Senior Chief Nathan Webb, a Sector Jacksonville Command Center Operations Specialist. “The combination of a life jacket and good Samaritan in the area made this response have a positive ending.”

Good Samaritans participated in the search after hearing a Coast Guard urgent marine broadcast over VHF Marine Band Radio.

