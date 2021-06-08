Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 6 after vessel sinks near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued six boaters from the water after their vessel sank Monday near the Galveston Causeway in Galveston, Texas.
Coast Guard Station Galveston watchstanders received notification at 1:42 p.m. of a vessel that had sunk with six people aboard.
A Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew was launched to assist. While en route, the RB-S crew received a report that all individuals, who were all wearing life jackets, were recovered by a good Samaritan on a jet ski and were still in the water hanging on to the vessel.
The RB-S crew arrived on scene, recovered all persons from the water and safely transported them to the marina they departed from.
No injuries were reported.
“The use of proper boating safety gear and vigilant good Samaritans, allowed everyone to get home safely. No matter the activity, wearing a life jacket can keep you and your family safe while on the water,” said Capt. Keith Donohue, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston deputy sector commander and search and rescue mission coordinator.
