Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 4 in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued four boaters from an overturned 16-foot vessel in Tampa Bay, Wednesday.
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew picked up the four people from the good Samaritan who recovered them from the water after their vessel capsized.
The Station St. Petersburg boat crew transported the survivors to Maximo Park Boat Ramp without any medical injuries or concerns.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received initial notification at 9:52 a.m. from a 911 dispatcher stating the location and nature of distress of the four mariners.
“We encourage all mariners to check the weather prior to getting underway and carry all proper safety equipment on their vessel because circumstances on the water can change rapidly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Hava, the coxswain on the case. “Understanding the limitations of your boat and how many people it can safely transport is crucial to enjoying a day on the water.”
National Safe Boating Week is May 16-22 and the Coast Guard is encouraging all mariners to educate themselves and loved ones prior to the 2020 boating season.
Learn more here: https://safeboatingcampaign.com/
