Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 near Treasure Island

Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO — Coast Guard, partner agencies, and a Good Samaritan rescued three people after their boat capsized near Treasure Island, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a distress call from a good Samaritan on their vessel Sun Dance after they came across a capsized boat and three people in the water at approximately 9:34 a.m.

Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco diverted from training in the area and Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew. Also responding to the incident were the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Police Department.


The Dolphin aircrews arrived on scene and deployed a rescue swimmer. The good Samaritan arrived on scene and took the three people aboard Sun Dance before transferring them to a Coast Guard RB-M.

The three individuals did not need medical attention and were transferred to Richmond Marina and their capsized vessel was towed to Clipper Cove Marina.

