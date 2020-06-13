Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 boaters near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued three boaters after their vessel sank approximately one mile offshore Freeport, Texas, Saturday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the Freeport Police Department informing of a passenger who called them from a vessel taking on water after their bilge pump reportedly stopped working. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to boaters in the area to assist.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to rescue.

The crew of a good Samaritan vessel arrived on scene and recovered the boaters from the water. The boaters were reported in good condition.

“All three boaters were thankfully wearing life jackets at the time of the sinking,” said Chief Warrant Officer Brooke Milstead, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “We can’t stress enough the importance of wearing your life jacket, because if an accident occurs you might not have time to don your life jacket. We would also like to thank the crew of the good Samaritan vessel for their quick response to these boaters.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.