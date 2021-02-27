Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 2 men after their boat sank off Key West

MIAMI — A Coast Guard rescue crew and a good Samaritan rescued two men after their boat sank, Saturday, near Key West.
After the good Samaritan rescued the man in the water, the man stated his boat sank around sunrise this morning and there was one other person missing. A Coast Guard Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew took the man back to Station Key West to awaiting emergency medical services who took the man to Lower Keys Medical Center.
Coast Guard Cutter Brant’s crew located and recovered the missing person in the water at approximately 11 a.m. four miles south of Key West. The rescue crew embarked the man from Brant and transported him to Station Key West to awaiting EMS who took the man to Lower Keys Medical Center.
A good Samaritan reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders one person in the water at approximately 9:15 a.m. five miles south of Key West.
“Thanks to the good Samaritan who rescued the person from the water and immediately contacted the Coast Guard, we were able to quickly locate the missing person and bring both men back home to their families” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Glynon Sells, coxswain, Station Key West. “Safety of life at sea is our number one priority.”
