Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 13 from water off Key West

Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis provide medical attention people rescued from the water approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)

Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis provide medical attention people rescued from the water approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crewmembers and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people, nine males and four females, from the water after their vessel capsized, Tuesday, approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West.

Thetis’ crewmembers interviewed the survivors and reported they left from Cuba and their vessel capsized with 22 people aboard at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday. The survivors also reported

seven males and two females are missing.

The motor vessel Western Carmen’s crew contacted Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 1:30 p.m. to report they found four people in the water.

The Cutter Thetis along with the Cutter William Trump remained on scene and are continuing to search for the nine missing people.

