Coast Guard good Samaritan rescue 1, stop runaway vessel off Miami

Apr 13th, 2021 · 0 Comment

MIAMI — A good Samaritan rescued a man in the water in the vicinity of Fisherman’s Channel, Monday, at approximately 6 p.m., after he was separated from his vessel.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene with the vessel still running and stopped it by entangling the prop.

The man suffered a minor injury, but declined medical assistance.

“As of April 1, vessels 26-feet and under are required to have an engine cut-off switch, and operators are required to wear the lanyard to stop accidents such as this one,” said Petty Officer First Class Andrew Sanchez, command duty officer, Coast Guard Sector Miami. “The operator is fortunate the situation was not worse.”

The man did not have a life jacket.

The vessel was towed to anchor at Norris Cut.

Read more about the engine cut-off switch laws at U.S. Coast Guard Boating website.

