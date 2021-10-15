Coast Guard, good Samaritan crew rescue 3 near Cape Flattery, WA

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan vessel crew rescued three people aboard a 48-foot fishing vessel taking on water Friday one mile north of Tatoosh Island near Cape Flattery.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center received a report at 1:15 a.m. Friday that the 48-foot commercial fishing vessel Garda Marie began taking on water within the Olympic National Marine Sanctuary with three adults aboard.
Sector Puget Sound issued an urgent marine information broadcast, diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast and crew and directed the launch of air and boatcrews from Coast Guard Station Neah Bay and Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles.
The good Samaritan vessel Quinnault responded to the UMIB and arrived on scene within 20 minutes. The Quinnault crew transferred all three to their vessel with no reported health concerns.
A Station Neah Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew escorted the Quinnault to shore, while a second 47-foot MLB crew reported finding a debris field and recovered an electronic position indicating radio beacon activated on the Garda Marie.
The Garda Marie reportedly had approximately 400 gallons of diesel on board.
An Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew completed an overflight Friday morning to assess the marine sanctuary. Sector Puget Sound notified the Makah Tribe and State of Washington out of abundance of caution for potential environmental concerns.
“This case represented a successful, coordinated effort between multiple Coast Guard assets and civilian, good Samaritan intervention,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Polyak, command duty officer for Sector Puget Sound. “While the loss of the fishing vessel is unfortunate, given the dangerous conditions offshore, the quick response from all responding parties resulted in three lives saved.”
Cutter Steadfast, a 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutter, is homeported in Astoria, Oregon. Steadfast’s primary missions include search and rescue, counter-drug, migration interdiction and homeland security operations.
