Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist grounded vessel in Hood Bay, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan assisted a man in a grounded vessel Saturday in Hood Bay, Alaska.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and landed nearby the beached vessel, transferred a pump to keep up with the flooding, and assisted the owner secure the boat to shore.

The good Samaritan vessel took the man aboard and took him to Angoon, Alaska.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick and crew of Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter launched to assist. A good Samaritan vessel launched from Angoon.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau received the initial distress call from the man aboard the recreational vessel stating he was hard aground and was taking on water in Hood Bay.

The man reported that he could make his way to shore but there was an aggressive bear on shore preventing him from disembarking safely.

“Conditions in Alaska can change quickly and we are thankful to have the assistance from good Samaritans and our partner agencies in cases such as these,” said Mr. Wesley Shipley, operations unit controller at Sector Juneau.

