Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 4 aboard vessel near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan assisted four people aboard a vessel beset by weather near Galveston, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a phone call at 8:15 a.m. from an on-scene good Samaritan that a 25-foot pleasure craft with four people aboard was being pushed onto the south Galveston jetties. All four were wearing life jackets.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, then launched a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Galveston and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston.
Before the RB–M crew arrived on scene, the four people jumped off the pleasure craft and swam to the good Samaritan’s vessel. The Station Galveston crew arrived, took the four individuals aboard and transported them to the Galveston Yacht Basin. No injuries were reported.
The owner of the pleasure craft will arrange for the salvage of the vessel, which is currently stranded on the jetties.
“We can’t overemphasize the importance of checking the weather before getting underway and fully equipping your vessel with a proper anchor, a marine radio and other emergency signaling devices,” said Coast Guard Lt. Chellsey Phillips Canlas, command duty officer. “The good Samaritan who lent a hand today was absolutely instrumental in the success of this rescue. Not only did they bring the situation to our attention, they took it upon themselves to help get those people out of the water safely.”
