Coast Guard, good Samarian rescue kayaker in the water near Keene Island, AK

JUNEAU – The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued a man after his kayak overturned near Keene Island, approximately 14 nautical miles south of Petersburg, Alaska, Sunday.
A good Samaritan on a vessel located the kayaker in the water and recovered him. The good Samaritan then transferred the man to a Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, who took the man to shore in Petersburg to awaiting EMS.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a report from Petersburg Police Department at 11:30 a.m. of the man in the water after his kayak overturned.
Sector Juneau watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Station Ketchikan boat crew who was transiting back to Ketchikan after temporarily working out of Juneau.
“The assistance the good Samaritan gave aided to the timely recovery of the kayaker,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Buchmiller, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “The Alaskan maritime community is an asset to the Coast Guard and the public.”
