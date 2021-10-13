Coast Guard extinguishes boat fire in Florida Keys, 2 rescued

Petty Officer 3rd Class Broderick Jones and Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Sayre secure a line to a boat on fire to keep it from drifting toward mangroves and other vessels in the vicinity of Whale Harbor Channel, Islamorada, Oct. 13, 2021. A Good Samaritan rescued the two people who were on the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo bu Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Venero)

MIAMI — A good Samaritan rescued two people in the vicinity of Whale Harbor Channel, Islamorada after their vessel caught fire.

The rescued suffered minor injuries and refused medical care.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada and a commercial salvage crew extinguished the fire before it effected other boats in the area.

The good Samaritan radioed Sector Key West watchstanders at 2:18 p.m. reporting the 26-foot vessel fire with two people aboard.

“With the good Samaritan rescuing the two people, our biggest concern was keeping the vessel from drifting toward other boats in the area and the mangroves,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Venero, coxswain, Station Islamorada.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Monroe County Sheriff and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers also responded.

