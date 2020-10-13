Coast Guard, Everglades National Park Service rescue overdue kayaker in Everglades

MIAMI — The Coast Guard and Everglades National Park Service crews rescued an overdue kayaker Monday in White Water Bay, Everglades.

Everglades National Park Service officers called Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders requesting assistance to help locate an overdue kayaker who departed Hell’s Bay and was scheduled to return Saturday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew diverted and located the missing person. The aircrew dropped him food, water and a radio.

The kayaker confirmed he was the missing person and was lost for two days. Everglades National Park Service officers arrived on scene and rescued the kayaker.

He was brought to awaiting emergency medical services for evaluation.

“Due to the kayaker filing a float plan, telling someone where he was going and when he was supposed to be back, we were able to find him,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Swope, watchstander at Sector Key West. “And because of the swift communication between our watchstanders and the Everglades National Park Service, we were able to get an aircrew in the area, find the missing kayaker and establish communications with him before the situation worsened.”

No injuries were reported.

