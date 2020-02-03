Coast Guard establishes security zone for State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to establish a temporary security zone in designated waters in the National Capital Region for the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

The security zone will be in effect from noon until 11:59 p.m., which will limit or prohibit navigation by commercial and recreational boaters. The security zone will include the Potomac River from south of the Francis Scott Key Bridge to north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. The security zone will also include the Georgetown Channel Tidal Basin as well as the Anacostia River from the 11th Street Bridge to its confluence with the Potomac River.

Entering or operating in the security zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Captain of the Port of Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region or a designated representative. Vessels already at berth, mooring or anchor at the time the security zone is implemented are not required to depart the security zone. All vessels underway within the security zone at the time it is implemented are to depart the zone at the time the security zone is implemented.

Persons desiring to transit the security zone must first obtain authorization from the COTP or his designated representative. To seek permission to transit the area, call 410-576-2693 or use marine-band radio via VHF-FM channel 16. The Coast Guard may be assisted by other Federal, state or local law enforcement agencies in enforcing this regulation.