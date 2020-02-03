Coast Guard establishes security zone for State of the Union address

Feb 3rd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team members patrol the waters of the Potomac River in support of the State of the Union address response Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Maritime Safety and Security Team members from Georgia and Massachusetts deployed to Washington to provide shoreside and maritime protection with one major objective – to guard against an attack. (U.S. Coast Guard by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lisa Ferdinando)

Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lisa Ferdinando

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to establish a temporary security zone in designated waters in the National Capital Region for the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

The security zone will be in effect from noon until 11:59 p.m., which will limit or prohibit navigation by commercial and recreational boaters. The security zone will include the Potomac River from south of the Francis Scott Key Bridge to north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. The security zone will also include the Georgetown Channel Tidal Basin as well as the Anacostia River from the 11th Street Bridge to its confluence with the Potomac River.

Entering or operating in the security zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Captain of the Port of Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region or a designated representative. Vessels already at berth, mooring or anchor at the time the security zone is implemented are not required to depart the security zone. All vessels underway within the security zone at the time it is implemented are to depart the zone at the time the security zone is implemented.


Persons desiring to transit the security zone must first obtain authorization from the COTP or his designated representative. To seek permission to transit the area, call 410-576-2693 or use marine-band radio via VHF-FM channel 16. The Coast Guard may be assisted by other Federal, state or local law enforcement agencies in enforcing this regulation.

The U.S. Coast Guard is establishing a security zone on the Potomac River and its surrounding tributaries for the State of the Union address, Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019. The security zone is scheduled to be enforced from noon until 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard is establishing a security zone on the Potomac River and its surrounding tributaries for the State of the Union address, Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019. The security zone is scheduled to be enforced from noon until 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.