Coast Guard establishes safety zone near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas— The Coast Guard has established a safety zone Tuesday southeast of San Jose Island near Corpus Christi, Texas, to facilitate the salvage of six tank barges located on the southeastern side of the island.

The safety zone will remain in effect from Feb. 3, 2020 until March 10, 2020 during daylight hours. Entry of vessels or persons into this zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Captain of the Port Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.

The six tank barges became stranded on San Jose Island, approximately a half mile inland, during Hurricane Harvey.