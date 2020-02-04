Coast Guard establishes safety zone near Corpus Christi, Texas

Feb 4th, 2020 · 0 Comment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas— The Coast Guard has established a safety zone Tuesday southeast of San Jose Island near Corpus Christi, Texas, to facilitate the salvage of six tank barges located on the southeastern side of the island.

The safety zone will remain in effect from Feb. 3, 2020 until March 10, 2020 during daylight hours. Entry of vessels or persons into this zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Captain of the Port Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.

The six tank barges became stranded on San Jose Island, approximately a half mile inland, during Hurricane Harvey.


Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.